Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 797 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,296. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

