Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 471,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 454.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108,019 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 89,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,329,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 289,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.