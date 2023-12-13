Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.13. 497,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,432. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average of $216.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

