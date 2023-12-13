Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

HON stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

