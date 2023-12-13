Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.40. 89,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,886. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

