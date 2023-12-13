Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,811,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,150,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 980,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,162. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

