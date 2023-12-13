Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.62. 185,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,522. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $297.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

