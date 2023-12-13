Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HII

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.