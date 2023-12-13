Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.63.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

