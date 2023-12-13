Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 328.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

