Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMN. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 527,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $613,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 461,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0406 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

