Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. 350,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,164. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

