Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Winmark worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.21. 573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,180. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $233.21 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.63.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $10.20 per share. This represents a $40.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,010,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,654,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

