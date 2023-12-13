Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,122,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

