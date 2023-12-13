Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,543 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000.
Shares of BATS:IBML remained flat at $25.53 during trading on Wednesday. 124,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
