Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,735. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

