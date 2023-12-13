Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,258 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,697. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

