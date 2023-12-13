Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $453.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,318. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

