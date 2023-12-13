Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 31,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,566. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.