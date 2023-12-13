Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,793.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,363. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

