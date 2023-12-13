Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

