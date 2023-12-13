Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,852. The company has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

