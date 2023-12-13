Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. 29,899,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,700,301. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,146.75, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.