Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 435,747 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,634,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,324. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

