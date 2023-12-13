Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,945,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,620,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of -110.10, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

