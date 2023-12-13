Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,866. The company has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

