Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 54,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.76. 1,977,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

