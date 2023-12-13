Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 4,049,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,218,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

