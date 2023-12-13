Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $231.16. 1,180,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

