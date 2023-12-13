Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 488,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,182 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,258. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

