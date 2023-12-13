Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $311.10. 1,569,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,534. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $311.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day moving average is $244.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

