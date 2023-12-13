Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,748. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $365,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

