Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.10. 423,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.19. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

