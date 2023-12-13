Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.78. The stock had a trading volume of 252,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $476.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

