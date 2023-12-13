Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.99. 238,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.