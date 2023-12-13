Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 893,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,880. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.