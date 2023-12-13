Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.07 and a 200-day moving average of $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $523.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

