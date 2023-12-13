Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

ETN stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.09. 152,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,289. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

