Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

GD traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.43. 72,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,054. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day moving average of $227.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $254.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

