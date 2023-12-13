Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 957,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

