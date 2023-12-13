Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,366,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.35. 135,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

