Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.22. 305,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,855. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

