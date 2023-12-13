Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 537 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $137.70. 399,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.51.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

