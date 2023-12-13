Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

SYK traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $295.24. 234,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,086. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.