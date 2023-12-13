SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

