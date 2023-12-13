SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
