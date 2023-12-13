Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $272.65

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $272.65, but opened at $263.04. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $263.73, with a volume of 1,061,551 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.55 and a 200-day moving average of $268.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.