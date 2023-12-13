Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

