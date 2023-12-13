T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $186.00 Price Target at UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $158.90. 554,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,597,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

