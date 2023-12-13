TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.5% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.64. 2,156,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,322,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 506,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.