Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.48% of Tapestry worth $46,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

